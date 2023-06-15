TOWANDA – An event dedicated to helping those struggling with food insecurity will return to Bradford County.
The 9th annual PIVOT WALK for Hunger will take place from Monday, June 19 to Friday, June 23. The walk is a partnership between Child Hunger Outreach Partners and Pivot Physical Therapy, an Athletico company.
The event will feature Bill Frye, a Pivot Physical Therapy Licensed Athletic Trainer, walking 101 miles. Specifically, he will travel between multiple Athletico-Pivot Physical Therapy locations to bring awareness to childhood food insecurity.
“The PIVOT WALK for Hunger is something I look forward to every year,” CHOP Founder/CEO Dani Ruhf said. “Athletico-Pivot Physical Therapy is an incredible supporter of our work. Year after year, Bill shows up enthusiastically during the Walk for Hunger regardless of the weather. His dedication is inspiring to all of us and draws attention to the kids who really need our programs.”
The public can support Frye through donations. Organizers hope to raise $5,000 or funds for 30,000 meals. Every $5 donated will enter participants into a drawing for prizes donated from local businesses.
“CHOP works tirelessly within our communities to help make a difference in children’s lives,” Frye said. “Each year, we look forward to partnering with CHOP so they are able to extend resources to families in need. We’re incredibly fortunate to have such a great organization that is willing to help children with not only hope in the form of food, but also opportunities through summer programs and many more initiatives. Please consider supporting the Walk for Hunger with a financial donation to help children in our local communities.”
Frye’s schedule includes the following places:
• Monday, June 19 — Tunkhannock, 25 West St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Departure at 8 a.m.
• Tuesday, June 20 — Wyalusing, 42 Complex Dr., Wyalusing, PA 18853. Departure at 8 a.m.
• Wednesday, June 21 — Towanda, 24569 Rte. 6 Ste. C, Towanda, PA 18848. Departure at 8 a.m. MK Bubble Tea Food Truck will open starting at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Athens Athletico-Pivot, 116 Walnut St., Athens, PA 18810.
• Thursday, June 22 — Athens, 116 Walnut St., Athens, PA 18810. Departure at 8 a.m. Bluebird and MK Bubble Tea Food Trucks will open starting at 11:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. at Troy Athletico-Pivot, 7731 Rte. 6, Troy, PA 16947.
• Friday, June 23 — Troy, 7731 Rte. 6, Troy, PA 16947. Departure at 8 a.m. and finish at the Canton office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.