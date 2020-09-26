Walk for Our Buddies awards grant to Sayre resident

The Walk for Our Buddies awarded a grant to Kelly Patrick Hanafin, son of Larry and Collen Hanafin of Sayre.
The family requested funds to purchase an iPad with a protective case. Kelly relies on his iPad mainly when out of the house to keep him from becoming agitated and help him manage his emotions during difficult situations. The Walk for Our Buddies board voted to award the grant on July 22.
Kelly is now 15 years old. He was diagnosed with Down syndrome after birth, but his parents report that they both “knew” the instant they saw him. They quickly learned that Kelly was a baby first and treated him as just that; the adorable baby that he was. They became involved with early intervention when Kelly was 3 months old. They stated that the therapists were a blessing and became part of their daily routines for three years. When Kelly was 3 years old, he was also diagnosed with autism. With his dual diagnosis, at the age of 5 he was accepted at the Institute of Child Development, which is a specialized school for children with autism. He went to school there until he was 12 years old.
Kelly is currently attending high school at Sayre where he is in an autistic support classroom through BLaST. His absolute favorite thing to do is to swim with his dad. He has two older brothers who are great with him and always willing to help whenever needed. They have learned so much just by having Kelly as their brother. Kelly is blessed to have so many that love and support him each and every day. Kelly’s mom stated, “We are blessed to be able to be his parents.”
The Walk for Our Buddies is a local non-profit organization dedicated to providing opportunities that help build relationships between families who have loved ones with Down syndrome and to raise funds for unmet financial needs of children who have Down syndrome, specifically those living in Bradford and Sullivan Counties. The grant is funded in full by the monies raised during their annual event.
The 2020 annual Walk for Our Buddies event will be a virtual Walk Where You Are event held from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 3 in conjunction with the Sheshequin Path Half Marathon.
Visit the Walk for Our Buddies Facebook page or the website at www.tspt.biz/walkforourbuddies.html to find out more about this event. Information about the 2020 Sheshequin Path Half Marathon in honor of Ed Bustin can be foundn at the Run Bradford County Facebook page.
