Walk for Our Buddies grant applications being accepted until Sept. 15

Walk for Our Buddies is accepting grant applications to benefit Bradford and Sullivan County families and individuals with Down Syndrome until Sept. 15.
The grants, which can be awarded in amounts up to $500, can help with things such as summer camp, adaptive tricycles, special seating systems, and medical travel — that aren’t covered by other funding sources. Those in counties adjacent to Bradford and Sullivan can also benefit from these grants as funds allow, according to a press release.
In the case of Brycen, a young boy from Gillett, one of the grants helped his parents purchase a special high chair recommended by his physical therapist and a sign language program recommended by his speech pathologist.
Grant applications are accepted throughout the year, with deadlines sets for March 15, June 15, Sept. 15 and Dec. 15. Grants are then awarded in January, April, July and October.
Applications and additional information can be found at www.tspt.biz/wfob-familygrants.html.
