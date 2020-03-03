Walk for Our Buddies grants available

The Walk for Our Buddies organization is now accepting grant applications to help local individuals with Down syndrome.
As much as $500 is available per grant, which is meant to cover expenses that aren’t paid for through other sources, according to an announcement from the organization. Uses for the money can include camp tuition, direct support staff, or other related expenses.
Money is raised each October through the Walk for Our Buddies event at Larnard-Hornbrook Park in Sheshequin Township. This year’s event, scheduled for Oct. 3, will again be held in conjunction with Bradford County’s Sheshequin Path Half Marathon.
“The goal of Walk for Our Buddies is to support families and individuals with Down syndrome through advocacy, awareness, and financial aid in the form of the WFoB grant,” the organization said in the announcement. “Walk for Our Buddies wants to help ensure that individuals with Down syndrome have access to any and all opportunities available to their same aged peers.”
Grant awards are prioritized for applicants in Bradford and Sullivan counties, although individuals in adjacent counties could receive money as well if fund allow.
Families have until March 15 to apply for this round of funding. The deadline for another round of funding will be June 15.
For more information, visit www.tspt.biz/WalkforOurBuddies or contact Chairwoman Liz Terwilliger at walkforourbuddies@tspt.biz.
