Walk For Our Buddies raises $10,000 during annual event

A local nonprofit raised significant funds for individuals with Down syndrome during its annual event held every October.
Walk for Our Buddies raised over $10,000 during its 6th Annual Walk on Oct. 1, according to Melinda Godshall, the nonprofit’s treasurer and family grant coordinator. October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, so the nonprofit holds the walk annually to celebrate local individuals with Down syndrome.
Over 180 people participated in this year’s walk, including 11 teams supporting individuals with Down syndrome.
“The proceeds from the walk fund our Family Grants,” Godshall said. “Individuals with Down syndrome and their families can apply for small grants, up to $500, to cover expenses that insurance and other sources don’t pay for.”
Over the past six years, Walk for Our Buddies has funded grants to local families to help them obtain non-reimbursed medical travel expenses, adaptive equipment like a special highchair, educational materials, safety fencing and carpeting in a room to create a safe therapy space.
“The walk is really about bringing families together,” said Liz Terwilliger, the nonprofit’s immediate past chair. “It helps create a local community of support for families and individuals. It also helps raise awareness in the broader community that individuals with Down syndrome are just that, individuals, not defined by their diagnosis.”
The walk took place at Larnard-Hornbrook Park and was coordinated with Bradford County Parks and the Sheshequin Half Marathon, which ended in the park. The events shared a Buddy-Up program that matched half marathon runners with local individuals with Down syndrome, and they ran in honor of them. Runners and Buddies met at the celebration in the park after the race. In addition to the 1-mile walk, the celebration had food and music in the park. Happy Tails Animal Rescue showcased kittens, while Mt. Pisgah JEMS livestock had farm animals for people to see. There was also the Bradford County Book-mobile on the grounds, plus Libby the Clown added balloon animals to the festivities.
The 2022 Walk for Our Buddies Board thanks the volunteers who gave their time to make the event successful. Volunteers include Chris Vanderpool, Donna Farley, Trishia Weinhardt, Elizabeth Driesbaugh, Lorie Radney, Gail Bailey and Kim Spencer. The 2022 Board consists of Chair Lynn Mitchell, Secretary Teri Allen, Godshall, Terwilliger, Tara Clark, Anastasia Stirrat, Lori Vanderpool and Ned Whitehead.
The Board also thanks area businesses and organizations that generously donated to the walk. Bradford County Parks donated the proceeds from the Shesequin Path Half Marathon, and also added logistical support.
For the fifth year in a row, Tanners Bar & Grill in Athens donated proceeds from the Oliver Brown Golf Tournament. Specifically, the business gave $3,500 to Walk for Our Buddies this year.
Other community donors included Space Mountain Fireworks, Steve’s Machine, Wyalusing Valley Children’s Center, Fenton Welding Transport, LLC; Iddings Insurance, Martha Lloyd, Endless Wholesalers, Split Endz by Tracy Slater, Remington Greenhouse, Wyalusing Arena and teachers and staff at the Sayre Area School District who donated the proceeds from Dress Down Day.
The nonprofit would like the public to know that its grants are awarded to benefit “individuals with Down syndrome and their immediate family residing in Bradford or Sullivan Counties in Pennsylvania,” according to its website. “If funds allow, grants may also be funded for those residing in counties adjacent to Bradford and Sullivan Counties.”
The website also adds that “applications may be made for a broad range of goods and services including, but not limited to medical travel and educational expenses, respite care, summer camp, Rainbow Riders, adaptive tricycles, special strollers, adapting a vehicle, music, art and recreation therapies, swings, wedges and sensory items.”
