Walk For Our Buddies raises $10,000 during annual event

Many families and their kids celebrated Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October during the Walk for Our Buddies event on Oct. 1 at Larnard-Hornbrook Park.

 Photo provided by Walk For Our Buddies

A local nonprofit raised significant funds for individuals with Down syndrome during its annual event held every October.

Walk for Our Buddies raised over $10,000 during its 6th Annual Walk on Oct. 1, according to Melinda Godshall, the nonprofit’s treasurer and family grant coordinator. October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, so the nonprofit holds the walk annually to celebrate local individuals with Down syndrome.