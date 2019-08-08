Walk For Our Buddies 2019 T-shirt design selected

Megan Godshall of Wyalusing was presented a $25 gift card for her winning design depicting two butterflies with intertwined antennae, which will be featured on the T-shirts for this year’s Walk for Our Buddies event.
The theme for the design was “Together We Can Make a Difference.” Megan is a Studio Art major going into her sophomore year at Messiah College.
Walk for Our Buddies is a local non-profit organization dedicated to creating awareness and building community for individuals with Down Syndrome in Bradford and Sullivan counties. Walk for Our Buddies is using proceeds from events to provide small grants, for unmet financial needs, to families and individuals with Down Syndrome in Bradford and Sullivan counties.
Walk for Our Buddies will again partner with the Sheshequin Path Half Marathon sponsored by Bradford County. This half marathon takes place along the shores of the Susquehanna River and all proceeds from the event will go to the Walk For Our Buddies organization. Runners have the option to “buddy-up” and be paired with an individual with Down Syndrome. Runners and their buddies are encouraged to meet up after the marathon or during the meal provided by Bradford County.
The Third Annual Walk for Our Buddies event will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 5, at Larnard-Hornbrook Park in Sheshequin Township. Registration starts at 10 a.m. The participants will complete a 1-mile course in the park and enjoy food, vendors and music as well as some free time in the inclusive playground built by Bradford County 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.