Walk for Our Buddies to continue racing to raise funds

As they prepare to burst into 2020 and continue to assist locals with Down Syndrome, Bradford County’s Walk for Our Buddies is celebrating a successful 2019.
Walk for Our Buddies has provided grants for three local families over the past year, a result of funds raised by community donors and teams during the annual Walk for Our Buddies held in October.
All three grants awarded aided families with children with Down Syndrome pay for special seating equipment, educational materials, fencing for safety and unreimbursed medical travel expenses.
This year’s 3rd Annual Walk for Our Buddies raised over $14,800 to fund grants in the coming year according to a Walk for Our Buddies press release.
The release noted that 2019 Walk for Our Buddies included 283 participants with 10 teams raising over $10,568 of the total profits.
“Walk for Our Buddies would like to particularly thank area businesses and organizations that generously donated to help make 2019 or best year yet,” stated the press release.
Individuals with Down syndrome and their families are eligible to apply for a grant from Walk for Our Buddies. Priority is given to individuals and families in Bradford and Sullivan counties (PA) but grants may also be awarded to applicants from adjacent counties if funds allow according to the press release.
Grant amounts are up to $500 and are intended to cover expenses that aren’t paid for by other sources.
The current grant deadline is Dec. 31, 2019 with another to follow on March 15, 2020. More information on family grants may be found at www.tspt.biz/WalkforOurBuddies or by contacting Liz Terwilliger at walkforourbuddies@tspt.biz.
