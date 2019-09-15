ATHENS — Round Top Park was filled with walkers on Saturday to help spread suicide awareness in the fourth annual Valley Walk Against Suicide.
Two paths were made available for participants with one being three laps around the top circle equaling around a mile and the other path went through the woods.
The focus of participants was on those who have been lost to suicide and any funds earned through the event are to go to local prevention programs, according to the co-founder of the event, Amy Dupre.
Dupre stated that she started the event in 2016 with her father after the loss of his sister, her aunt.
“Because of that I felt that there must be something more I can do,” said Dupre. “I was devastated and wanted to do more. I wanted to bring more awareness and wanted to bring more prevention. I wanted to help somehow.”
T-shirts were available at the event along with refreshments. Over 90 donated items were raffled off including an array of items such as gift cards, baskets, oil changes, hair salons offers and more.
“Many businesses in the Valley donated which was wonderful,” said Dupre. “It is amazing how supportive they were.”
Funds in the past have gone to the Wounded Warriors, the VA Medical Center in Bath, the Tioga County Suicide Prevention Coalition and the Main Link.
The event has garnered more community support each year, according to Dupre.
“It is a little overwhelming with happiness that people want to help and bring more awareness out and help us in this awful situation where people feel that they are so low that there is no place out,” she stated. “We do want people to know there is always hope. Tomorrow can always be better. There is always outreach.”
