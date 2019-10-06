On Saturday, walkers and runners from all around Bradford County gathered at Riverfront Park and Hornbrook Park for two events with the same cause.
The cause was to aid those with Down Syndrome as folks rallied behind the Sheshequin Path Half Marathon and the Walk for Our Buddies.
The two event collaborated together for their events this year so that the Sheshequin Path Half Marathon event ended at Hornbrook Park where the walkers would take part in the Walk for Our Buddies event.
The funds for the event are designated to go to a grant that families can apply for with different needs associate with Down Syndrome.
One example given by event organizer Melinda Godshall is that the grant can be used when insurance can not cover expenses associated with Down Syndrome such as stays at hospitals, as heart defects are common with the disorder.
“We have had families where kids have wanted to go to special camp and special camp has a charge, so if families want to do that,” said Godshall. “There are some types of equipment that aren’t covered by insurance because they are not considered medically necessarily even if it is good for development. Brycen Bennett was our first grant awardees and they got a special little high chair for him so that he could sit up better at the table and some reading assists.”
Along the walk way at Hornbrook Park, there were pictures of those with Down Syndrome in the area that will be benefited due to the race. Racers were also assigned a Buddy who they would get to meet at the end of the race.
“It is awesome,” said Godshall. “A lot of these kids — with us working in early intervention we see them as little babies and this is like a big reunion for me to see these kids all grown up. It’s good to have families get together.”
According to Godshall, a problem in our area is that many people don’t know that others are going through the same experiences.
“Sometimes you feel like you are all alone and it’s good to see other people that are walking the same walk as you,” related Godshall.
