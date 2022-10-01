SAYRE — Sayre will be hosting an extremely special visitor to honor veterans at Riverfront Park from Oct. 5 to 9.
The Wall That Heals will be arriving Wednesday thanks to the support of the Penn-York Committee, which has been gathering donations and volunteers for the event since last year.
The Wall That Heals exhibit features a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The replica is 375 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point. The exhibit includes 58,000 names and traveled over 13,000 miles last year alone, according to its website.
According to Suzanne Jarrett of the Penn-York Committee, the wall will be arriving to Sayre from Wysox with a motorcycle escort. The exhibit will be open to the public beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday until 2 p.m. Sunday. Volunteer training will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The exhibit will be free to visit throughout its stay at Riverfront Park, Jarrett said. There will also be an opening ceremony at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. All community members are encouraged to visit the wall during its stay, and closing ceremonies will be held at 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 9.
