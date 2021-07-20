WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP – Part of Route 2019/Wallace Road will be closed between Wednesday and Friday for a pipe replacement project.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will replace a deteriorating pipe between the intersections with Route 6 and Steam Hollow Road, according to transportation officials. A detour will be in place utilizing Route 4017/Leona Road and Route 4015/Pisgah Road).
Completion of the work will depend on favorable weather.
Information about road conditions is available at www.511PA.com.
