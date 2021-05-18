Charity Wampole was crowned the 59th Bradford County Dairy Princess in a pageant held Saturday at Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church.
Wampole, of East Smithfield, was crowned following a skit entitled “Charity in Dairyland” and a speech, “A World of Opportunities in Dairy.” State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) served as master of ceremonies for the event.
According to pageant organizers, Wampole is the daughter of Walter Wampole and Michelle Merrill, and is a junior at Athens Area High School. At AAHS, she is involved in FFA where she has received her Greenhand and Chapter Degrees, become a member of the National Honor Society, and is an applicant for the Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society. She is also part of the state dairy judging team, has served as the Bradford County FFA Chaplain, on the Bradford County Dairy Promotion Team as a dairy maid and alternate dairy princess. Wampole enjoys performing community service, showing and judging dairy cattle, and plans to stay in Bradford County to continue dairy farming after high school.
Joining Wampole on the 2021-2022 Bradford County Dairy Royalty Court are nine junior dairy representatives: dairy ambassadors Meredith Cole, Sara Reed and AuBree Route; dairy maids Brooke Calkins, Rachel Jelliff, Rachel Fritsch, Lauren Reed and Aianna Steele; and Dairy Miss Kendall Calkins. This team will travel throughout Bradford County over the next year to speak with farmers and educate consumers. Those interested in having the Dairy Princess and Promotion Program attend their event can contact bradfordcodairyprincess@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.