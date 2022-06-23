The Endless Mountains War Memorial Museum, located in Sonestown will pay tribute to veterans of the Vietnam War on Saturday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The tribute will feature displays throughout the museum highlighting information about the Vietnam War, and original weapons and field gear that was used during that conflict.
There will be no admission fee, but donations will be gratefully accepted. Museum organizers thank visitors and museum members for their continued support. For additional information about the museum or the event, email craftj@epix.net or call (570) 482-2610.
