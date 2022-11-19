Ward Manufacturing is HG's sponsor in 2023

Thomas Putnam (left), Hamilton-Gibson Productions artistic director, thanks Pete Guidi, Ward Manufacturing president and chief operating officer, for Ward’s commitment to be HG’s Season Sponsor in 2023.

 Photo Provided

Hamilton-Gibson Productions is grateful to announce that Ward Manufacturing will once again be HG’s Season Sponsor. Ward is the 2022 Season Sponsor and is continuing their financial support for the 2023 Season.

“The Season Sponsor’s dollars are not designated for any particular HG program or production,” said Thomas Putnam, artistic director for the community performing arts organization. “They are a safety net that provides the resources to take care of what is not covered by individual sponsorships for a typical production or program.”