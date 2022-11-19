Ward Manufacturing is HG's sponsor in 2023

Hamilton-Gibson Productions is grateful to announce that Ward Manufacturing will once again be HG’s Season Sponsor. Ward is the 2022 Season Sponsor and is continuing their financial support for the 2023 Season.
“The Season Sponsor’s dollars are not designated for any particular HG program or production,” said Thomas Putnam, artistic director for the community performing arts organization. “They are a safety net that provides the resources to take care of what is not covered by individual sponsorships for a typical production or program.”
Hamilton-Gibson Productions is financed by a number of local sources. “It’s like a puzzle with a myriad of pieces that help keep us afloat by providing opportunities for people of all ages to enrich and empower their lives through community performing arts.”
Each program or production offers sponsorship opportunities, which go directly to specific costs of an event. “Venue fees, royalties (rights to produce a play or musical), director and choreographer honorariums, scripts, marketing, costumes and set materials all require a substantial amount of money. Revenues from box office admissions cover a very small fraction of our total operating costs,” Putnam said.
“HG has been blessed with a large number of local businesses, foundations and entities—including families—who have joined in our mission and help us remain sustainable by being sponsors of a program or production they choose to support,” said Putnam.
“Although many of our events are sponsored in 2023, there are still a number in need of financial support,” he said. A business, family or agency willing to support on-going community programs, such as the theatre arts camps for youth, are asked to contact the HG office at 29 Water Street, Wellsboro, PA or call 570-724-2079, or email hamgib@gmail.com.
“We also rely on a large number of patrons who contribute $10 to thousands. HG is preparing to send out an annual appeal to patrons. We are incredibly thankful to all who help sustain us by sending in their contributions year after year, however large or small,” said Putnam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.