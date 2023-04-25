WYSOX — Those wishing to spend some time appreciating the outdoors were in for a treat Saturday, as Mother Nature provided warm overcast weather for the early part of the day. It was the perfect forecast for the Earth Day celebration at the Stoll Center in Wysox.

Since 1970 Earth Day has been an annual event for Americans to appreciate the natural environment and learn about environmentalism and conservation.

