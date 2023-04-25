WYSOX — Those wishing to spend some time appreciating the outdoors were in for a treat Saturday, as Mother Nature provided warm overcast weather for the early part of the day. It was the perfect forecast for the Earth Day celebration at the Stoll Center in Wysox.
Since 1970 Earth Day has been an annual event for Americans to appreciate the natural environment and learn about environmentalism and conservation.
In Bradford County, the largest celebration occurred in Wysox, hosted by the Bradford County Conservation District. The free event included food trucks, a basket raffle, and several presenters from different entities.
The Cornell University Raptor Program had several students stationed under a tent. They all wore thick leather gloves, and perched on those gloves were a number of predatory birds including hawks and a juvenile great horned owl. Anyone that came to the raptor tent would be met with facts on the animals and conservation practices used to keep them healthy.
On the opposite side of the event, far enough away that the two groups of animals would not come into conflict, was a trailer operated by CDE Exotics. There, employees of the Wilkes-Barre reptile store allowed the curious to pet and even hold several reptiles. These reptiles included a large python, a bearded dragon lizard, and a turtle.
CDE owner Cameron English noted they had brought six of the more than 3,000 reptiles from their store to teach the kids at the event about the exotic creatures.
The Pennsylvania Natural Resources Conservation Service had a tent educating visitors on the environment, and kids were able to decorate “tree cookie” necklaces.
Leann Mize, who’s son Grant enjoyed making a tree cookie necklace, said it was their first time at the event.
“We wanted to get out, and it seemed like a good time,” Mize said.
Multiple energy companies, including national giants like Repsol and Chesapeake, were on site discussing their commitments to the environment, while Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative brought its Tesla electric car to show to people.
While rain would blow in later in the afternoon, the majority of Saturday’s event was a beautiful day for county residents to get outside and learn about environmental conservation, engaging in the spirit of the holiday that has existed for more than 50 years.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.