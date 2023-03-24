Warm, windy weather leading to increase in fires: BC Public Safety

Pictured is an emergency responder putting out a brush fire in Bradford County during the week of March 19-25.

 Photo provided by Bradford County Department of Public Safety

TOWANDA — Bradford County has seen an increase in spring-like weather in recent days. However, the environmental conditions have been a major factor in a series of fires throughout the county, according to the Bradford County Department of Public Safety.

“As spring weather approaches the county, we remind residents that warm weather and sunlight, accompanied by any wind, can quickly fuel fires, causing them to escape fire pits and burning barrels,” said Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.

