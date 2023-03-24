Warm, windy weather leading to increase in fires: BC Public Safety

TOWANDA — Bradford County has seen an increase in spring-like weather in recent days. However, the environmental conditions have been a major factor in a series of fires throughout the county, according to the Bradford County Department of Public Safety.
“As spring weather approaches the county, we remind residents that warm weather and sunlight, accompanied by any wind, can quickly fuel fires, causing them to escape fire pits and burning barrels,” said Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.
To avoid fires, people should burn trash and brush in areas that are a safe distance from flammable structures and open fields, Rosenheck advises. People should never leave controlled burns unattended as well.
“We ask community residents to call the non-emergency phone number for the Bradford County 911 center at 570-265-9101 to report controlled burns 24 hours a day and to monitor weather and fire conditions prior to burning,” Rosenheck said.
The fourth week of March has seen increased fire-related emergencies in different townships and boroughs throughout the county. On Monday and Tuesday, a large amount of fires were reported that were worsened by environmental factors and wind, Rosenheck stated.
“On Monday, a burning barrel caused a garage fire at a home in Canton Township and sparked a separate brush fire in the field as a result of gusty winds,” Rosenheck said.
Emergency responders to the scene include the fire departments of Canton, Troy, Franklin Township, and Endless Winds from Shunk, Pa. Cover-up was provided by the fire departments of North Towanda and South Creek. Western EMS and Bradford County EMA were also on scene. No injuries were reported.
There was also a residential fire in Ridgebury Township on Monday caused by hot embers from a woodstove. Responding fire departments consisted of Ridgebury, Smithfield Township, Wellsburg and South Creek. Also on scene were Ridgebury EMS and Bradford County EMA. Fire crews from Big Elm and Southport provided standby services, while the American Red Cross is assisting the family effected by the fire.
“On Tuesday, a small brush fire occurred in Canton Borough, followed by a larger field fire in Granville Summit,” Rosenheck said. “Dry brush and winds fueled the fire.”
The fire departments of Troy and Canton extinguished the fire with assistance from Western EMS.
Another notable fire on Tuesday was the residential fire in Herrick Township caused by burning trash around 4:30 p.m.
The back side of a residence on the 6000 block of Herrickville Road was afire and eventually extinguished by members of the Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Department. Other emergency responders on scene were the fire departments of LeRaysville, Rome, Wyalusing and Wysox, as well as HOPS EMS.
On Wednesday, a brush fire occurred in the area of Red Rock Road in Wysox around 2 p.m. before emergency responders promptly put it out.
A change in weather conditions occurred on Thursday with rain showers throughout the county. However, public safety officials promise to remain vigilant as the county approaches warmer spring and summer-like weather conditions.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
