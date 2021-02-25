Many parents and fans of the Troy Trojan basketball team gathered at Building No 9 Grille in Troy Tuesday night to watch live as the Trojans earned a victory over North Penn — Liberty and claimed the NTL title. The community then welcomed the team home with a gathering under Troy’s red light as players entered town.

