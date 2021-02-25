Many parents and fans of the Troy Trojan basketball team gathered at Building No 9 Grille in Troy Tuesday night to watch live as the Trojans earned a victory over North Penn — Liberty and claimed the NTL title. The community then welcomed the team home with a gathering under Troy’s red light as players entered town.
featured
Warmly welcoming NTL champs
Brianne Ostrander
Reporter
I am a reporter with The Daily and Sunday Review in Bradford County, Pennsylvania. See a story? Let me know!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
- Agency permanently bans fracking near Delaware River
- Manhattan prosecutor gets Trump tax records after long fight
- Debate amid pandemic: Should foundations have to give more?
- Stocks start mostly lower on Wall Street; GameStop surges
- 'Call 911' sign in window leads to arrest in Pennsylvania
- The Latest: Variants prompt Finland's return to emergency
- Amid widespread criticism, Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board defends sudden store closures early in pandemic
- Biden to order a review of US supply chains for vital goods
Most Popular
Articles
- These nine Pennsylvania bridges may start charging tolls
- Fredrick Larry 'Fred' Swackhammer, 66
- Earl ‘Gomer’ Wendela, 56
- William J. 'Bill' 'Pop' Vanderpool, 83
- Andrew Glenn Hitchcock, 56
- Rhoda M. Moyer, 60
- Police: Wysox man stole scrap from employer, sold it for more than $27K
- Christopher James 'Chris' Bishop, 31
- Mary C. Gordner, 80
- A genuine rock, a gentle giant; Trojans remember one of Troy’s favorite teachers
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.