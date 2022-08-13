WARREN TOWNSHIP — An annual car show and community event in Warren Center will arrive soon to benefit a local resident, while attendees can have late summer fun.
The 16th Annual Olde Time Cruise-In and Family Day event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18 beginning at 9 a.m. The event is free with no entry fee required at the Warren Township Community Center.
The event will raise money to benefit James “Jimmy” Olmstead who recently had a kidney transplant.
Countless cars are expected to be lined up on the property for attendees to check out and appreciate.
Food at the event will include barbecue chicken, roast beef and pulled pork sandwiches, as well as hot dogs and potatoes. Live music will include McRay’s Professional DJs playing hits from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s.
For more information, people can call (570) 395-3220.
