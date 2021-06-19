WARREN TOWNSHIP — The Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department held their 52nd Annual Field Days on Friday and Saturday.
The event is held to raise money for the fire department and to bring the local community together, according to Fire Department Secretary Paul Moran.
“It’s like the old homes days,” said Moran. “People are so use to coming here that it’s the second and third generations that are coming now.”
He said that the firemen do their best to draw crowds in because of competition from other events on the same days.
The event started at 5 p.m. with concession stands set up for food and games as families made their way to each one.
The stands served treats that included strawberry shortcake, cotton candy, funnel cake, hamburgers and hot dogs, while games included ring tosses and darts.
Although the event started out cloudy and rainy, the weather turned sunny with blue skies around 5:30 p.m.
Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Johnson said he was happy about the change in weather and for the increasing turnout.
“I just want everyone to get out of their houses and get back to normal,” he said.
Based on previous years, Johnson said that turnout typically increases around the time of the fireworks show which started after dark on Friday.
Due to the pandemic, sit down dinners for barbecue chicken were not conducted and the Saturday parade was cancelled.
Chicken halves for $7 or chicken served with two sides for $10 was available for pickup inside the Warren Township Municipal Building.
Saturday activities featured a cornhole tournament with sign ups at noon and beginning at 1 p.m. and a Chinese auction at 8 p.m.
