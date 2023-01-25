'Warriors Got Talent' packs the house at Rialto

28 students along with parents and supporters filled the Rialto Theater showing off their skills and showmanship Satuday, Jan. 21.

These Warriors have talent! And they showed it on Saturday.

The Rialto Theater hosted Warriors Got Talent on Jan. 21. The event was a culmination of months of work and collaboration between the Rialto Advisory Board and the music teachers at Canton Area School District.

