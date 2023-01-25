'Warriors Got Talent' packs the house at Rialto

These Warriors have talent! And they showed it on Saturday.
The Rialto Theater hosted Warriors Got Talent on Jan. 21. The event was a culmination of months of work and collaboration between the Rialto Advisory Board and the music teachers at Canton Area School District.
“We first started advertising for it in September after Randy Frye at the school came up with the idea,” recalled Bridget Callahan, theater director at the Rialto. Frye is Canton Jr./Sr. High’s choral director.
“I had the idea to showcase our students and their talents and of course it was modeled after America’s Got Talent,” Frye explained.
The event was open to all students in Canton from kindergarten to twelfth grade, and they could sign up by talking to Frye or Mrs. Karen Mariano, the Canton Elementary School Vocal Music teacher. The competition show had three age groups: kindergarten to fifth grade, sixth to eighth grade, and ninth to twelfth grade.
All told, 28 students participated in 18 acts throughout the night. The gathered crowd was such that all the theater’s 154 seats were filled. Callahan was quite pleased with the final result.
“It was bigger than we ever expected,” Callahan noted, “we had to go to livestream for the people who were unable to come into the theater.”
The show was semi-competitive, with the top 3 finishers in each age bracket receiving gift baskets. They were judged by a four-person panel including Superintendent Dr. Amy Martell, Elementary School Principal Mr. Mike Wells, school psychologist Mr. David Loomis, and Ms. Brenda Holland.
“We reached out to the community and a lot of people stepped up to fund baskets,” Frye recalled, “We had the local Chamber of Commerce and individual businesses and charitable individuals step up to provide gift cards and other things to the winners.”
On top of the top three prizes, community members donated in sufficient number that all participants received a free admission ticket to the Rialto for a movie showing.
The roughly two-hour production is available to re-watch on the Rialto Theater’s Facebook page.
Students brought their best to the stage, including a classic Bob Ross-style drawing lesson, a gymnastics demonstration, and the youngest performer of the night, a first grader, playing piano. Frye provided piano accompaniment to several singers and other musicians throughout the night.
Callahan and Frye both extolled the community for coming together to help the students show their abilities. All involved said they look forward to a repeat event in the future.
“We’ll need to come up with a plan to increase accessibility but this was definitely the first of what will be many,” assured Callahan.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
