CANTON — Canton Warriors rallied back to school Monday, hitting the halls for a fresh year with continued focus on building a positive school culture and school safety.
Canton Area School District Superintendent Eric Briggs stated that the Warriors are entering the 2019-2020 school year with a new Jr./Sr. High School Principal, Donald Jacopetti, but foundations of an affirmative learning atmosphere.
Briggs explained that the first level of the soon to be district-wide Positive Behavior Interventions and Support system will be introduced to Canton Jr./Sr. High this year after two years of the affirmation-based classroom management system taking place at the elementary level.
“This will be an extension of the great work our elementary staff have done with our schoolwide program at the elementary level. We will continue the work to grow our positive school culture with our students and staff and we are excited for our students to return to our buildings,” he stated. “As with any new program, we expect to experience barriers and obstacles, but our staff understands the importance of perseverance and commitment to the mission and vision of the district.”
A new Warrior Spirit initiative will also work toward nurturing a positive school atmosphere in Canton, according to Briggs.
“As part of continuing a positive school culture and expanding the work beyond the walls of our school and into the community, our administrative team has been working very diligently to create a culture of respect and rapport through our Warrior Spirit Program,” he commented, noting that the Canton maintenance and custodial staff have “spent countless hours” painting “Warrior red” as well as motivational quotes and sayings throughout the hallways.
Briggs stated that the sayings “remind our students and staff how we fulfill our mission vision each day both inside the classroom and within our community. Our goal is to create a culture with our students, staff, and community stakeholder so they are proud to be members of our Canton community.”
An emphasis will also be placed on teacher development throughout the school year, Briggs added.
“We have some exciting activities prepared during our first Act 80 days where teachers will be given the opportunity to explore ways they can take care of themselves as they continue to meet the learning needs of all students in their respective classrooms,” he stated.
Briggs also informed that the district will continue forward with ongoing updates to school safety including taking part in “regional efforts in Bradford County” through “collaborative activities with neighboring districts, state legislators, and other county leaders to look at how we can allocate our resources to meet the safety needs of the students and parents within our community and throughout the region.”
As Warriors young and old head back into Canton hallways for the 2019-2020 school year they will experience both changes and familiar foundations — all of which administrators hope will foster healthy growth and learning for not only students but also area families and the community at large.
“We are excited to begin a new school year, and we are looking forward to the opportunities to support all the students and families within the Canton Area School District,” Briggs stated.
