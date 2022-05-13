WYALUSING — During the Wyalusing Area School District board of education meeting on Monday, Superintendent Dr. Jason Bottiglieri recognized the achievements of the district’s Future Business Leaders of America.
“FBLA challenges students in different areas, such as leadership development, academics, community service, et cetera,” Bottiglieri said. “This year we had 25 students qualify for the state conference in Hershey.”
“As a school community, we should feel very proud of the way each of them represented our area,” said FBLA advisor Karen Potter.
Potter noted that 22 of the students who traveled to Hershey had never attended the state conference before because this was the first year it was held in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we all recall, the pandemic shut down was literally four weeks before we were to make the trip to Hershey,” said Potter.
Out of the 25 Wyalusing students who attended the state conference, two qualified to go on to the national competition.
“Taylor Spencer finished third and will be competing in the social media strategies event,” said Potter. “Erin Salsman finished sixth and will be competing in UX design.”
The FBLA National Leadership Conference will be taking place in Chicago at the end of June.
“All of the members would like to seriously and sincerely like to thank you, the school board, and administration for the opportunity not only to attend states but for allowing us this year to stay at the Hershey Lodge,” Potter said. “This allowed students flexibility by creating their own schedules on what they could attend.”
Potter noted that there were 30 different preliminary and final event performances, eight career expos, and more than 40 business and career workshops.
Wyalusing FBLA Chapter President Tiffany Newton noted what an educational experience the state conference is for herself and the rest of the students.
“I think it’s so good that we all got to go and have that experience, to go since COVID hit,” said Newton. “It’s really nice to go and have that interaction with other people and just be there for your classmates.”
