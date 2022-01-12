WASD board tours NTCC

NORTH TOWANDA – The Wyalusing School Board toured the Northern Tier Career Center Monday as part of its monthly meeting at the facility, which also included a dinner.
Wyausing Superintendent Dr. Jason Bottiglieri opened his report by thanking NTCC director Gary Martell and administrator of educational services Jennifer Farley for hosting the board.
“I just want to recognize Mr. Martell and Mrs. Farley for the excellent work that they do here at the career center,” Bottiglieri said.
He went on to note that two more programs are anticipated to be offered at the NTCC, on top of the 12 that the board toured that evening.
“They are looking at adding two more that have been approved by the (joint operating committee),” said Bottiglieri. “Early childhood education will begin next year, and then also diversified occupations.”
Martell explained that the diversified occupations program will differ from the cooperative education program in that it will allow students to pursue careers outside of the trades offered at NTCC.
He gave the examples of banking and farming as two fields that are not offered at the career center, but could be pursued through a diversified occupations program.
Bottiglieri invited WASD Business Manager Stephanie Heller to speak on the value of the career center, as she has witnessed it firsthand with her son being in the diesel mechanics technology program.
“He said he has maxed out on what has been able to be taught in the diesel mechanic program,” Heller said. “He’s already advanced through everything that they had.”
Heller went on to say that her son is now part of a cooperative education program, where he is working with with a local company and seeing the “real life application of what he’s learned” at the NTCC.
As a token of appreciation, Bottiglieri presented Martell and Farley with WASD-branded scarves, hats, and gloves. Martell noted his own appreciation of the board visiting the facilities.
“I’m very thankful for the kids that you give us,” said Martell. “We have 57 Wyalusing students this year (and they) do a great job.”
