WYALUSING – After a show of support from both sides of the issue, the Wyalusing Area School District board of education voted against the creation of a mask exemption form for the district.
A motion was made at the end of Monday’s school board meeting to amend the agenda and include the discussion of and a vote on a proposed mask exemption form, which parents would be able to sign and allow their children to go mask-free in school without the sign off from a doctor.
District Solicitor Shawn Lochinger reminded the board that the initial vote was only to approve the change in agenda, not the form itself, and the amendment was passed with a vote of five in favor and four against.
Board president Matt Muench explained that the new item on the agenda was “to introduce a mask exemption form, basically mirroring the Towanda Area School District’s mask exemption form.”
The Towanda form that Muench referenced was approved by the Towanda school board during their September meeting.
While the meeting took place virtually over Zoom, the floor was opened for the public to digitally raise a hand and address the board with their comments on the subject.
WASD parent Jedd Johnson was the only public attendee to do so, speaking in favor of the proposed form.
“Let me make it clear that I am in support of making mask wearing optional, that it should be decided by the parents of the child,” Johnson began. “I’m aware of no place in town that requires face coverings to be worn, other than the medical offices that are in town.”
Johnson noted that “it makes perfect sense” to wear masks in medical settings, but that in his opinion “masks are an element of division and control.”
“I feel that it’s clear that mask usage in the school is not 100% effective at preventing COVID exposure to the children, especially when you consider that nearly every day we are receiving text messages — in fact just a few minutes ago I got one on my phone — of another positive reporting,” Johnson continued. “So we’re forcing our kids to wear these masks, they’re breathing low-quality air all day long, and students continue as positive.”
Johnson went on to challenge the notion that school districts can accurately determine where and when students are exposed to the virus.
“They’re in the schools for six, eight hours a day, and then the rest of the day and on the weekends they’re doing many other things,” said Johnson. “You can identify all the close contacts you want from the school setting that you want to, and there’s no guarantee whatsoever that the students were exposed at school.”
Johnson asked the school board to adopt Towanda’s mask exemption form, “or something similar,” to allow parents to “make an effective decision for their children.”
While no other members of the public commented on the subject, several board members voiced their opinions before a vote was taken.
Gene Anne Woodruff spoke against the proposed form, saying that “since this pandemic began this school board and administration has done their utmost best to not only educate our students, but we have all tried to keep them as safe as we all possibly could.”
“We have listened to roughly 65 to 80 parents from this district asking this school board to step outside the boundaries given to us by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Department of Education,” Woodruff continued. “This 65 to 80 parents are a fraction of the roughly 750 parents of the Wyalusing school district — that is about 10% of the parents of our 1,300 students of this district.”
Woodruff noted the many people she has personally heard from who “want to have a safe environment to the end of this pandemic.”
Board member Kent Corson simply pointed out that “when we took our positions on this school board, we took an oath of office — the oath of office said that we were going to follow the rules, laws, and regulations of the state of Pennsylvania.”
Board member Tiffani Warner also spoke against the proposed mask exemption form, saying “politically I see that parents should have a choice, but as time has gone on this state has not made it easy for school districts to easily just give a waiver and have parents choose.”
“We can’t just vote on what our beliefs and thoughts are, we have a responsibility to the greater good and population, to the students and parents of the school district,” Warner continued. “Know that me and my eight other colleagues on here — this is a hard decision for a lot of us — but at the end of the day we have a greater good, and we have to represent all 750 parents in the best possible way that we can.”
Warner asked that everyone be kind and thoughtful throughout the rest of the pandemic, saying “there will be a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Lastly, Board member Barb Prevost noted that she “take(s) it very serious that the people who elected me voice their opinion to (her).”
“I just feel that we are elected to represent our taxpayers,” Prevost continued, “so some of these decisions are coming by the people who elected us ... I just wanted to say that we are listening to taxpayers also.”
In the end, the proposed mask exemption form failed with a vote of six to three against.
