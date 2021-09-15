WYALUSING – During the Wyalusing Area School District’s board of education meeting on Monday, Director of Curriculum Dr. Deana Patson gave a presentation on the district’s new comprehensive plan.
The plan’s two priorities are to “ensure classroom instructional practices and assessments are aligned and implemented to meet academic needs of the students to improve targeted growth and achievement,” and to “implement math assessment tools to measure grades K-8 students acquisition and fluency skills for Numbers and Operations in order to improve growth and achievement in mathematics.”
Patson noted that this was her second time heading the creation of district comprehensive plan, and this latest one will span the current school year to 2024.
“We tend to take this process very seriously because it becomes our school district’s plan for the next three to four years,” said Patson.
Patson took the time to thank the steering committee that helped put together the comprehensive plan, which featured a mixture of administrators, staff members, board members, parents, and community members.
“Over the last year and a half they have participated in virtual and face-to-face meetings, they collaborated with me and as a committee (and) they provided valuable feedback,” Patson said. “The process was certainly different due to COVID and the need to due things more virtually than we had in previous cycles, so thank you to the 25 people who were on this steering committee.”
A key portion of the plan is the needs assessment, which helps identify the strengths and weaknesses of the the district’s current model.
“Right away it became evident that we have challenges in both reading and math,” said Patson. “The reason why we established these two priorities specifically from the needs assessment (is because) when we looked at reading we approved a new reading series and made that purchase in the 2017 school year; along with that purchase of the Journeys curriculum, we have already addressed intervention systems and put them in place, we’ve done professional development ... in the needs assessment we looked at both reading and math but felt like we had reading under control and had already been addressing those issues.”
The comprehensive plan is divided into measurable goals. The first such measurable goal is to have created a school wide math agreement by the end of this school year.
“One of the things we’ll be able to do in this measurable goal is to focus on numbers and operations,” Patson said. “The focus on numbers and operations will help us identify whether students are acquiring and becoming fluent with their math facts, or they need additional practice.”
The Wyalusing Area School District’s comprehensive plan can be viewed in full on the district’s website, wyalusingrams.com, by clicking the curriculum tab under the academics drop down menu. The plan is currently posted for public review. Anyone interested in sharing feedback on the comprehensive plan can reach Dr. Patson at dpatson@wyalusingrams.com.
