WASD schedules May 27 graduation

WYALUSING TOWNSHIP – A date is set for the Wyalusing Valley High School’s Class of 2021 graduation.
Superintendent Jason Bottiglieri revealed Monday that the district is planning a May 27 ceremony in Peterson Stadium – and he is optimistic that, as long as the weather stays favorable, they’ll be able to hold a better ceremony than last year’s.
Under current state guidelines, Bottiglieri explained, they are allowed 50% capacity, which means that each high school student will be given an estimated five to seven tickets for family and friends to attend, depending on the official number of graduates at the time.
“We’ll have plenty of spectators in that outdoor facility consistent with those state guidelines,” said Bottiglieri. He added that social distancing and other precautions will be implemented.
Last year’s ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of 85 students as a limited number of guests watched from the stands while others either livestreamed from home or followed the commencement drive-in-movie style from a parking lot with a video feed on a big screen.
“The stage and screen that was used for the drive-in movie theater experience – our plan is to put that on the football field assuming it’s nice weather and have graduates physically cross the stage and be recognized from an elevated position, with their graphics behind them,” Bottiglieri explained.
In the case they know it will rain far enough ahead of time, he said their ceremony will be more like last year’s event with large tents to provide cover and the screen used for a drive-in experience.
