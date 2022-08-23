MONROETON — State route 414 at just west of Monroeton was blocked for an hour yesterday as firefighters, emergency medical services, and the Pennsylvania State Police responded to a collision between a water truck and passenger vehicle.
The car was traveling east on 414 at approximately 7:45 p.m. and was stopped attempting to make a left hand turn onto Dunn Hill Road. It was then that an east-bound water truck came along side the car and collided with the driver door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.