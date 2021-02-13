Water use disrupted in Troy after Friday morning water line break

TROY — Troy residents were without normal access to water on Friday after a water line break on Canton Street.
Troy Borough Manager Dan Close stated that a break was discovered in the 12 inch water line behind the Guthrie Federal Credit Union on Canton Street around 7:30 a.m. on Friday.
It was reported that the break could cause low or no water pressure to some borough water customers, and all residents were encouraged to reduce water usage.
Friday’s break was the second in Troy water line by the Guthrie Federal Credit Union since 2019, though the borough has also experienced a break in another line on Canton Street and a water line break on Fenner Avenue since that year.
Close stated that no cause has been found “for certain,” but that water line breaks can often happen while the area is experiencing winter temperatures.
“Cold temperatures can cause the ground to shift and many times we find that the pipe was not bedded properly, if there is rock laden backfill it causes the pipe to snap when the ground shifts,” Close said.
Repairs of the water line were completed before 4:17 p.m. Friday, according to Close.
All borough water customers are to remain under a boil water advisory until notified otherwise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.