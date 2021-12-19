WAVERLY — An annual tradition that honors American soldiers during the holidays has made a return to the Valley area.
The Valley Color Guard placed wreaths at eight sites in Waverly as part of National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday morning.
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit with the mission to “remember, honor and teach” when it comes to soldiers, according to its website.
There are wreath-laying ceremonies held across the country in 2,500 locations in all 50 states, including Arlington National Cemetery, the website adds.
The Valley Color Guard started their ceremonies at Glenwood Cemetery where Waverly American Legion commander James Barrett placed a wreath at the site.
A three-volley salute was conducted with three members firing blank cartridges into the air as another member played Taps with a trumpet.
Other sites visited that day included Factoryville Cemetery, the flag pole near the old Waverly American Legion, Memorial Stadium, St. James Cemetery, Forrest Home Cemetery, the boulder on Pennsylvania Ave and Tioga Street and the Waverly VFW at the tank on Broad Street.
Marc Stroker, a color guard member, said that it was nice to start the tradition again since it couldn’t be done last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
He is also a VFW member in Sayre who served in Vietnam and Korea and said that the ceremony means a lot because of its emphasis on honoring soldiers who have passed on and continuing their memory.
