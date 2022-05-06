WAVERLY – An 83-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a bank robbery at Chemung Canal Trust Company in Waverly Friday.
Waverly police responded to a report of a bank alarm around 10:38 a.m. Friday. After obtaining a description of the suspect, they found her – Edna Jane Hallett of Waverly – walking along Pennsylvania Avenue and took her into custody. She was charged following further investigation, according to police.
Hallett was arraigned in the Tioga County CAP Court on the charge of felony robbery in the first degree.
New York State Police in Owego and the Chemung Canal Trust Security Department assisted in the response.
The investigation is ongoing and no other details were made available at this time.
The bank is temporarily closed until Monday.
