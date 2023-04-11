WAVERLY — The Waverly community had spring-themed fun with an event featuring large crowds Saturday. An Easter egg hunt was held on the grounds of the South Waverly Municipal Building throughout the day. There were three different egg hunts held at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Local store Bmillz hosted the event and organizers gave out dozens of gift baskets and toys to children.
Waverly Easter egg hunt brings in large crowds
Philip O'Dell DR
