Waverly Glen Park hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

WAVERLY — The development project of the Waverly Glen park was a long and grueling process. Saturday’s ribbon cutting ceremony served as a culmination of the Valley community’s dedication to preserving one of the most hidden gems in the area.
On Saturday, Aug. 7, Village officials and Valley residents gathered for a celebration at the Waverly Glen park celebrating the completion of renovations to the park such as a repaving of the driveway and the parking lots, a new tennis court, renovation of the park’s entrance, a new bathroom, amongst other upgrades and changes.
Waverly Mayor Patrick Ayres is proud of how far the park has come, but he is not ready to rest on his laurels and say that the job is done.
“Its been a long project and I am ecstatic that we are at the point where we are at, however this is an ongoing project,” Ayres said. “The next stop for this park is to build a stage into the side of the hill so that when we have concerts we will have a dedicated space for them.”
Ayres previously stated to the Morning Times that no tax payer money was spent on the project and he doubled down on that point at the ribbon cutting ceremony.
“We could not have done this without the community support,” Ayres said. “It was so critical. Our goal was not to use local tax dollars. We made a concerted effort to leverage our own money which was set aside for development and that money and the support from our partners got it done and we will continue to do that as much as we can.”
Several Village officials spoke during the ceremony and one of the themes that arose in most of the speeches was the importance of the Valley community.
“It never ceases to amaze me that no matter what the situation of the world is, when there is something that needs to be done for the Village and for the future of Waverly, the generosity of the citizens of Waverly are second to none,” Recreation Commissioner Andrew Aronstam said.
Rebecca Maffei, Tioga County Tourism Director, shared a similar sentiment to Aronstam.
“Everybody coming together to make something happen is really why we do the job that we do,” Maffei said. “Not only is this a great park for the community, but it can also bring in new visitors and bring in new customers to businesses and really be a destination for outdoor recreation.”
Waverly representative Denis Mullen gave a heartfelt example of the community impact on the park speaking about longtime Waverly high school track and cross country coach Tom Koons.
“That man changed lives and he changed them here at the Waverly Glen. The cross country course is here in this park and I would like to see this park if at all possible in the future for this park to be renamed the Tom Koons Memorial park because a lot of what exists here is because of Tom who would literally go out and make the trails with his own chainsaw and mowed the cross country course with his own lawn mower all summer long. That is community and that is giving back. Thats what we are all really about.”
Daniel Leary, former Waverly Mayor of over 20 years, delivered the opening remarks and he managed to perfectly encapsulate the importance of the ceremony.
“People in communities like this want to get involved. The Valley to me means that we are all one.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.