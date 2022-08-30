WAVERLY — The Waverly community celebrated the completion of an amphitheater at a local park during a public music festival.

Community members held a ribbon cutting for the Waverly Glen Park Amphitheatre during the Waverly Glen Music Festival Saturday. Organizers were happy to display the newly built structure at a community gathering that is planned on being an annual event.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.