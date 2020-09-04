Waverly man charged with attempted enticement of a child

Police have arrested Jacob Gorman, 39, of Waverly with attempting to entice a child after an FBI investigation.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, from Aug. 11 until Aug. 27, Gorman communicated through text messages with an undercover FBI agent posing as the mother of a 9-year-old girl.
Investigators said that in the text messages, Gorman allegedly “expressed an interest” in meeting and engaging in sex acts with the child and negotiated a price he was willing to pay to engage in sex acts with her.
On August 27, Gorman allegedly drove to a predetermined location in Broome County to take part in sex acts with the child and was met by law enforcement and arrested, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
If convicted, Gorman could face a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum term of life in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, a term of supervised release between five years and a requirement to register as a sex offender.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the FBI office in Binghamton at (607) 778-7240.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.