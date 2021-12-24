A Waverly man faces felony charges more than a year after eluding authorities in a pursuit that started in Sayre and went into New York state.
On Oct. 12, 2020, the Sayre Borough Police Department said, they saw a black Ford Mustang parked on Garden Street with a registration that belonged on a different vehicle.
The Ford Mustang eventually came to the intersection of North East Street and East Lockhart Street and stopped at the stop sign for a long period of time. When the vehicle turned onto East Lockhart Street, it did so in front of oncoming traffic, according to court documents.
The vehicle then turned left onto Riverside Drive and sped away, prompting a police pursuit. The Mustang passed a vehicle on a double yellow line near Sayre Hill Road as it make its way north and into New York state. Police continued following the vehicle into Nichols, under the I-86 overpass, west onto Route 17C, and then onto Oak Hill Road and several other country roads. Police lost sight of the vehicle after it turned onto Bruster Road and the pursuit was terminated, according to court documents.
When authorities returned to Sayre, they went to the home on Garden Street where residents said that the driver was 46-year-old James Ray Hill, Jr. who had felony arrest warrants on him, police said.
Police said they were familiar with Hill due to a previous vehicle pursuit in 2019 when he sped off as Sayre police attempted a traffic stop. He was later seen by Waverly police entering a private driveway on Broad Street.
Following this most recent pursuit, New York State Police eventually located Hill’s abandoned vehicle on the seasonal Depew Road.
Hill was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday on the charges of felony fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and summary displaying a plate card in an improper vehicle.
