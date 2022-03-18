A Waverly man faces 20 counts of felony forgery for alleged crimes that occurred last year, according to court documents obtained Thursday.
Andrew William Vanderpool, 28, is accused of writing and forging 20 checks from Oct. 27 to Dec. 9, 2021. He also asked another person to fill out a check for $300 and he forged the signature. The total value of the forged checks that he used was $18,522.46, according to Athens Township police. He sent $4,526 to a person who has yet to be identified through Zelle, a digital payment service. He proceeded to ask that person to withdraw the money and give it to him.
The victim contacted Athens Township police on Dec. 3, 2021 to report that someone had stolen checks issued to him by C&N Bank and used them without his consent or knowledge, police said. He checked his bank statement and saw transactions that he did not make while many checks on his account were stolen and cashed around August or September. The bank statements showed that his account lost $22,150 from Oct. 21 to Dec. 3, 2021.
Police received information on Dec. 16, 2021 regarding an attempt to use two checks at QVC to purchase $3,172.46 worth of items. The checks were flagged for being unable to verify the funds with the bank, according to court documents.
On Dec. 20, 2021, Vanderpool was questioned by Athens Township police at their headquarters, where he denied stealing the checks. He was questioned again the next day and he stated that he received the checks from someone he knew, police said.
Police questioned Vanderpool again on Feb. 17 and he admitted that he did not receive the stolen checks from someone. Instead, he stated that the checks were accidentally delivered to his father’s house and he took them. He told police that he previously lied to them because he was afraid of the consequences, court documents show.
Vanderpool faces charges that include 20 counts of felony forgery: utters forged writing, misdemeanor theft property lost etc by mistake, misdemeanor receiving stolen property, felony receiving stolen property, felony theft by unlawful taking of movable property, felony theft by deception: false impression, misdemeanor unsworn falsification to authorities and misdemeanor false report: falsely incriminate another.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29.
