generic crime

SAYRE — A Waverly man is facing several felony charges after he was accused by Sayre Police of starting several fires around the Valley over the Memorial Day weekend.

According to police, Brett Bunker, 47, was charged with two counts each of arson — danger of death or bodily injury, a grade-one felony; criminal mischief — damaging property, a grade-three felony; one count of reckless burning, a grade three-felony; misdemeanor counts of drug possession and summary counts of public drunkenness and criminal mischief for his alleged role in several incidents leading up to his arrest.