SAYRE — A Waverly man is facing several felony charges after he was accused by Sayre Police of starting several fires around the Valley over the Memorial Day weekend.
According to police, Brett Bunker, 47, was charged with two counts each of arson — danger of death or bodily injury, a grade-one felony; criminal mischief — damaging property, a grade-three felony; one count of reckless burning, a grade three-felony; misdemeanor counts of drug possession and summary counts of public drunkenness and criminal mischief for his alleged role in several incidents leading up to his arrest.
Police explained that the first burning incident occurred on May 27 across the street from Hotel Bradford. Two fires had occurred on that date — the second of which at approximately 10:30 p.m. Firefighters on scene informed officers that they believe the fires had been started intentionally, and that the second fire had gotten within 10 to 15 feet of the railroad tracks and within 20 feet of several parked cars.
Witnesses at Hotel Bradford stated that a tall man wearing a blue shirt who was later identified as Bunker had been the person who had claimed to start the fires. Bunker then walked into the street with an open beer and watched the fire. When officers went to approach Bunker, whom police noted appeared intoxicated, he walked back towards the bar and did not listen to police commands to make contact with him.
Officers finally made contact with Bunker and told him that he was not allowed in the roadway with an open container and blocking traffic. Bunker and the officers then went back across the street towards the fire, and while speaking with him, officers noticed that he kept staring at the fire and emergency vehicles, police said.
Police said Bunker claimed to work for the band playing that night at the bar, but several other individuals who worked for the band confirmed that that was not true. Bunker was then placed under arrest for public drunkenness and was also found to have THC and a metal smoking devices on his person.
Bunker was then interviewed by officers, and Bunker said he had only recently moved to Waverly from Olean after meeting a woman on Facebook while in prison. When asked why he was in prison prior, Bunker allegedly stated it was for “something that was not his fault because someone had a fire,” said police.
Other witnesses at the bar stated that most people were “creeped out by (Bunker)” and he had been attempting to get people to buy him drinks by claiming he worked for the band. One witness also said Bunker claimed that he was going to start a fire with a pack of paper towels that were in his hand., police stated.
Bunker was then read his Miranda Warnings, transported to Waverly and released, police said.
Just before 3:40 a.m. on May 30, Athens Borough and Athens Township police departments responded to a total of four fires at the following locations:
• West Pine Street in a trash can
• Athens Little League in a trash can
• Two mailboxes on Bressler Street.
Sayre police then issued a description of Bunker to the two departments, suspecting that he may be the individual responsible for the fires. Bunker was then located by township officers asleep by a dumpster approximately 573 feet from the last fire, police said.
Officers were informed that Bunker was a suspect in the Sayre fires, to which Bunker allegedly responded, “it’s not my fault if I tell someone to start a fire and they do it.”
Bunker was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley Tuesday on the charges and subsequently jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail. He is due to appear back in court for a preliminary hearing before Judge Hurley on July 11.
