A 42–year–old Waverly man is facing charges after initially refusing to leave the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital before taking a hospital wheelchair to Howard Elmer Park and throwing it into a bush on Sept. 2.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police were dispatched to the scene due to Hillmont Talada III refusing to leave the hospital bed. An officer spoke to Talada who pretended to be asleep, according to court documents. Talada is accused of using vulgar language and yelling at hospital staff loudly before getting up and sitting in a wheelchair.
Talada was brought outside and told to wait for a ride. The officer was called back to the hospital after security stated that Talada stole the wheelchair and took it to the park before tossing it into a bush next to the gazebo.
The affidavit states that the officer told Talada to return the wheelchair or face theft related charges. Talada is accused of becoming agitated and yelling at the officer before walking down the steps. He then yelled to a female that was passing by about how he couldn’t walk. He then “spiked” his phone and discharged paperwork onto the sidewalk before screaming that he couldn’t walk.
While placing Talada under arrest, Talada told officers that there were two needles in his pocket that were to be used for “speedball.”
Talada is facing charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct engage in fighting in the third degree, misdemeanor harassment — comm. lewd, threatening, etc. language in the third degree and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Talada has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 15 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
