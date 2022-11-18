Waverly man in need of kidney donation

Justin McEwen pictured with his wife LizAnn and daughter Isabella.

 Photo Provided

WAVERLY — “He won’t ask so I’m doing it for him,” said LizAnn McEwen, wife of Waverly native Justin Paul McEwen.

Justin is a husband and father, and is currently searching for a kidney donor. Recently, he was diagnosed with IGA Nephropathy (Berger’s Disease), which is attacking his kidneys.