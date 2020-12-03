Waverly man pleads guilty to attempted online enticement of minor, faces min. 10 years in prison

A Waverly man faces a minimum of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted online enticement of a minor.
According to records released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of New York on Dec. 1, Jacob Gorman, 39, pled guilty after admitting that between Aug. 11 and Aug. 27, 2020, he “exchanged text messages with an undercover officer he believed was the mother of a 9-year old girl.”
Court records show that through text messages, Gorman “expressed an interest in meeting the child and engaging in sex acts with her” and “negotiated a price he was willing to pay to engage in sex acts with the child.”
Gorman also drove to a location in Broome County on Aug. 27, where he had arranged to meet the individual he believed at the time to be the mother of the child to meet and commit sex acts with the juvenile, according to court documents.
When he arrived at the Broome County location, Gorman was met by law enforcement, arrested and charged with attempted online enticement of a minor.
Due to his conviction, Gorman faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years with the maximum term of imprisonment being set at a life sentence, according to court records.
Court records state that Gorman could also be mandated to pay a fine up to $250,000 and be given a term of supervised release of between five years and life, as well as being required to register as a sex offender.
Gorman’s sentencing is scheduled for March 23, 2021 before Senior United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy.
Court records noted that the case is being investigated by the FBI Syracuse Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force, which is composed of FBI Special Agents and Investigators of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey J. L. Brown as part of Project Safe Childhood.
More information regarding Project Safe Childhood can be found at www.justice.gov/psc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.