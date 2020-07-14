The fifth annual golf tournament fundraiser to support the Waverly Recreation Booster Club will be taking place next month following delays due to COVID-19.
According to organizers, the tournament will feature a flighted captain and crew format with dinner and prizes to follow. It will start 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, at Tomasso’s Golf Course.
Because of the financial hardships from COVID-19, the Waverly Recreation Booster Club will not be soliciting for sponsorships from local businesses, although organizers still welcome any donations from businesses or individuals. Businesses who have previously supported the tournament will be recognized as they were last year.
Burgers and refreshments will be available on the course. The cost is $65 a person. Those who are interested can sign up at Tomasso’s or call Andy Aronstam at (215) 593-9974.
Proceeds will also support the Waverly Glen Project.
