The Bradford County Correctional Facility has averaged a daily total of 197 inmates since the start of 2020. As of Wednesday’s count, 151 men and 27 women populate the West Burlington facility.
With those close quarters and the growing presence of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, Warden Donald Stewart said the jail has been preparing the best it can to protect itself from the disease by following guidelines handed down from organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health, while educating staff and inmates about sanitation.
“The big thing is that we can’t control what comes through the back door, so we’re trying to screen everybody in hoping that we don’t have anything brought in, but we really can’t control that,” Stewart explained. “It’s hard to tell somebody, ‘No, you can’t come to jail.’”
This is part of Bradford County’s overall focus on coronavirus prevention in recent weeks, as commissioners and Public Safety Director Bob Barnes detailed Thursday.
The county has been using its website and social media channels to update the public about the newest information coming from reputable organizations such as the CDC, World Health Organization, and the Department of Health, while also providing daily briefings to department heads who then can inform their employees.
“Our goal is that every day, every employee of Bradford County is kept up to date with facts that are sourced to identifiable sources,” said Commissioner Ed Bustin. “ … That consistency is key, and I think that’s something we need to recommend to all residents of Bradford County — identify those sources for information. If you drift away and start getting into social media and all of this other stuff, that’s the kind of stuff that can lead to uncertainty, and uncertainty can lead to making decisions that might not be in your best interest.”
Commissioner Doug McLinko said if one of the county’s 615 employees were to contract coronavirus, they want to keep the impact to other staff as minimal as possible.
McLinko said the county doesn’t want anyone to come to work who exhibits the three key symptoms, as identified by the CDC — fever, cough, and shortness of breath — which can appear between two days or two weeks from initial exposure.
“If you are diagnosed with it, we will do everything we can to help that employee stay at home, quarantine themselves, and not spread it to any other employees,” McLinko added. “They won’t lose any work time if that’s what they have.”
Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller shared that on Thursday morning, they received an email saying that the County Commissioners Association Spring Meeting had been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.
“The county has been and continues to monitor the changing landscape concerning COVID-19 through our public safety department,” said Miller.
According to Public Safety Director Bob Barnes, the educational outreach has also included reaching out to local schools and industry to make sure reliable information and standardized messaging about COVID-19 gets into the community.
In addition to the public safety component, Barnes said their mission is to preserve the function of county government operations.
“I think people need to be calm and just use common sense,” said McLinko. “I’m not going to alter my daily life. I’ve always been a hand sanitizer and I’ve always coughed into my elbow and things like that.”
Miller noted that although they don’t want people to overreact, they don’t want people to underreact as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.