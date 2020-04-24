With Gov. Tom Wolf now targeting May 8 to start transitioning Bradford County and the surrounding region out of the state’s COVID-19-related closures, Bradford County Commissioners said Thursday they are looking forward to the return to business as normal, especially with many of their constituents having been hit hard by the move.
Only businesses deemed “life-sustaining” have been able to operate since late last month as the state tried to keep people distanced from each other to slow the spread of COVID-19. Starting May 8, as long as the state’s health data supports the move, the north-central region including Bradford County and the northwest region could transition from a red to yellow phase under the governor’s plan, meaning that businesses such as retail and child care could reopen, while closures for recreation and entertainment, and dine in or carry out limitations for restaurants will continue. If the data continues to show favorable, the area will transition to the green phase, lifting all restrictions with continued encouragement for people to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.
“We can’t start businesses back up soon enough,” said Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller who, along with Commissioner Doug McLinko, have fielded many calls from concerned constituents. “We have to get back to work, we have to get people back to work. We understand the implications of the virus, but we know that we can go back, we can work safely, we can protect ourselves, we can make sure that people are protected as we go about our daily activities.”
McLinko, who felt Wolf was overreaching with the state mandated closures, added, “I trust individuals more than I trust state or federal government.”
To help small businesses in the county return to normal, commissioners dedicated $100,000 in Act 13 natural gas impact fee money Thursday to Trehab’s Small Business Assistance Fund, which will be coordinated locally by the Progress Authority.
“We thought now would be a good opportunity to put that money back to work in the county by helping those businesses out that are just phenomenally struggling through this,” said Miller. “Through this program, we’re targeting small, independent business people with less than 20 employees (and at least two employees) that have little, if any, access to any other help that’s available through either the federal programs or any state help that’s out there. We’re targeting those that are in the most desperate need to keep them with the ability to start back up once things open back up.”
“I hope they are there to start up,” McLinko added. “We want to do everything that we can.”
Although the local program was funded by Bradford County Thursday, applications were being accepted starting last week and, as of a few days ago, were no longer being accepted due to the overwhelming response, according to T Thompson, the vice president of economic development for the Progress Authority. Awards could start going out as early as next week, he said.
Officials are continuing to accept donations in hopes of distributing another round of funding in the near future. Donations can be mailed to Commonwealth Charitable Management, attn: Small Business Assistance Fund, 270 Lake Ave., Montrose, PA 18801.
Looking to the future, McLinko hopes the government will be better prepared in case another pandemic threatens the population.
“We can never shut down like this ever again,” he said.
