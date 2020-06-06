WYALUSING TOWNSHIP – “Congratulations to the Wyalusing Valley High School Class of 2020,” said class President Lylah Oswald. “We made it.”
Oswald closed out Friday’s Ram commencement with a farewell address before her fellow graduates, a limited amount of guests in the stands, administrators, and before a larger audience watching from the parking lot, via livestream, or listening remotely.
In all, 85 students were awarded their diplomas in Peterson Stadium as they proceeded to the next phase of their young lives.
It wasn’t without plenty of thank-yous, as Friday’s student speakers recognized how they have been shaped by their families and educators over the years, adding recognition to school board members and administrators who, despite some lingering green phase restrictions due to the state’s response to COVID-19, enabled them to graduate together.
“Your relentless dedication to making this a special day for us does not go unnoticed,” said Valedictorian Emily Lewis. “We are so thankful for your support during these past few weeks. It truly means the world to us.”
Speaking about their teachers, Lewis highlighted the multiple roles these adults have played in their lives as club advisors, coaches, Sunday school teachers, driving instructors, and even with providing life lessons. She noted that the personal relationship they were able to have with their teachers is something she loved about being from a small town.
“The teachers that we’ve been lucky enough to have had during our time at WVHS have truly made us who we are today,” Lewis said.
Looking back on those first days of high school and what they envisioned their graduation would be like, Oswald emphasized that the changes they’ve embraced due to COVID-19 are a symbol of their strength and resilience – and she believed those qualities would lead to future success.
Salutatorian Shane Fuhrey highlighted this resiliency as he spoke about how the class has “been through the ringer in our time here on this planet,” from birth in the wake of 9/11, growing up during the War on Terror, seeing Hurricane Katrina ravage the south and the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012, and now COVID-19, among other incidents.
“Yet, in spite of the many hardships we graduates and our families have encountered, our class is still standing – six feet apart – here today,” he said.
“Throughout this difficult journey, we have lost some of those who impacted us most along the way. Whether it be in our home or educational lives, we have individually and collectively grieved,” he continued. “The town of Wyalusing, as well as our class, lost a great citizen, grandfather, and friend. Wayned Felter Sr. not only shaped two of our classmates, but our class and town as a whole. I think it is fair to say he would be proud of everyone walking today, especially two in particular. Perhaps the moment that showed us most how fragile and short life can be is the loss of our beloved sixth grade teacher Mr. James Huffman. Whether it be in the classroom, on the football field, the volleyball court, or just in passing, Mr. Huffman influenced our lives in truly immeasurable ways. If there was one lesson he would want us to remember as we stand here together this evening, it is, ‘Once a Ram, always a Ram.’”
“I will never forget the time I spent here as a Ram, the pride especially,” Oswald said. “I hope each one of you take along the pride you have gained here and carry it through your future. Have pride in everything you do.”
And although this class has lost out on their final sports seasons, musical, senior prom, state competition for Future Business Leaders of America, and senior trip, class Vice President Bailey Ruhf said they will also be carrying forward the knowledge of how to respectfully advocate for their beliefs and how to pull together although separated by distance.
“Many people say that today is the day we start our journey,” Ruhf said. “I disagree. The journey began a long time ago. Today just happens to be the day where the path we have been traveling splits into 85 unique roads. Up until now, we have been a team walking as one. We have done it all and we have done it together. But our journeys are far from over. Our graduation should serve as a launching point, projecting us to wherever our futures are meant to take us.”
Ceremony included a performance of “Earth Song” by the Senior Choral Ensemble and Early Morning Jazz, and an instrumental performance of “Shenandoah” as a tribute to the seniors.
As superintendent, Dr. Jason Bottiglieri said being able to speak to those who will soon become Wyalusing alumni is one of the highlights of his job.
After reflecting on how COVID-19 had changed the school year, Bottiglieri said, “You are the chosen ones. You were chosen to overcome adversity and you succeeded. You were chosen to defy the impossible and you succeeded. You were chosen to be tested about your will, your commitment and your tenacity, and you succeeded.”
He then challenged graduates to make new memories that will make their peers and those in the stands proud.
“Always remember that it started right here in this small but powerful community just off the Susquehanna shore called Wyalusing,” Bottiglieri said.
