Nearly every sector of society has felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in one way or another this year, and schools are no exception.
School employees of all kinds have grappled with massive changes brought about by the pandemic and precautions surrounding it and last week a months long effort by the Troy community to thank Troy Area School District employees was completed.
Trojan staff members were treated to pizza for lunch on Thursday, and each was given a “goodie bag” filled with treats from local businesses after Troy community members, parents and retired teachers fundraised to purchase the gifts as a “thank you” for their hard work during an unprecedented school year.
Chrissy McCarty, who organized the staff appreciation campaign said that she was given the idea to raise money to give the employees gifts after she noticed how stressed both school staff members and parents were after the district moved to virtual learning for two weeks this fall.
“I saw how frustrated parents were, but I also saw all the hard work being put in by the entire school district. It takes so many people to run a school, but to add in the stresses that COVID has caused makes every one work harder. I wanted to say thanks to everyone but wasn’t sure how,” she stated.
McCarty took to Facebook to gather others interested in sponsoring thank you gifts for Troy staff and received an overwhelmingly supportive response with $1,800 being donated.
“Donations and messages started pouring in. I was so excited to get going. Parents, community members and even past teachers from Troy stepped up to help,” she explained. “I wasn’t sure what exactly I wanted to do, so when school was made virtual for a second time I knew we needed to honor the school at the end of the second week to help show them we do care about their work, and value them more than they might realize.”
“It takes every single person to make a school run. The custodial staff was working in overdrive I’m sure. I cannot even imagine how much harder their jobs are. The hard workers involved with feeding the students were also doing an amazing job getting meals to kids during all this. The teachers, office staff, administrators, paraprofessionals; everyone was working extremely hard to help our kids and to find a “normal.” I wanted to do something to tell them or show them that we see how hard they’re working and to simply say thank you,” McCarty continued. “I think it’s extremely important that everyone comes together, especially in these times, to show how important education is and how it is truly the work of many. Parents and teachers and schools are working harder together than ever before I think. It’s a good reminder we are in this together.”
Troy Area School District Superintendent Eric Stair relayed that the thank you was received loud and clear by Trojan staff members and praised both employees of the district and the community.
“During these difficult times we have been faced with many challenges and difficult decisions. It’s a true blessing to have the community rally behind the faculty and staff at Troy Area School District. We are constantly working hard as educators to provide the best instructional program during this pandemic,” he said. “COVID has placed many restrictions on the faculty and staff and we have been successful in overcoming these challenges specifically because of the professionals that we have working each and every day.”
“I could not be more pleased with the work of all our faculty and staff. They are motivated and work hard each day to support the needs of our students and community. The special appreciation pizza provided by (Building No. 9 Grille), along with the goodie bags was certainly a surprise and lifted all of our spirits,” he continued. “At times we often get caught up in all the negative pressures of life that we forget to stop and to thank those around us. We are certainly very appreciative of the community support that we have received this past week, it means a lot to have the support of the community. We are all working hard each day and sometimes the unexpected surprises are the ones that touch your heart the most...it certainly was a special treat and it was very much appreciated by our faculty and staff.”
Stair extended a special word of gratitude to McCarty, everyone who donated to the employee appreciation effort and to the Troy Area School District Board of Education for their “constant support in our decision making.”
“We could not be accomplishing the things we are accomplishing this school year with-out the support of our school board, he said. “Please note that being a school board member is a thankless job that requires a lot of hours of stress and anxiety. Please be sure to thank your local school board member for their dedication to our school and community.”
