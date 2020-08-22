'We will not be going away'

SAYRE – Supporters of a change to the Sayre Redskin mascot were making their voices heard once again this week before the district’s school board, while also highlighting that a national group had joined the conversation.
The National Coalition Against Racism in Sports and Media, which was behind the push to change the Washington Redskins name, joined the cause recently as the group sent a letter to the school district urging the change.
As she began her appeal to the board, Sayre resident Kimberly Firestine quoted Martin Luther King Jr., “For years now, I’ve heard the term wait, which almost always meant never. We must come to see with one of our distinguished jurists that justice too long delayed is justice denied.” Explaining the relevancy of the quote, she continued, “It’s relevant because pushing off this discussion denies justice to those that have suffered at the Native American themed mascot and imagery. It denies justice to those that have been denied the right to define themselves rather than being defined by others.”
As she explained during the previous school board meeting, she said the more than 2,500 alumni, community members, and groups such as Coalition of Natives and Allies, the National Congress of American Indians, and now the National Coalition Against Racism in Sports and Media, are willing to help make that transition to a new mascot happen.
“The National Coalition Against Racism in Sports and Media members have been fighting racist, degrading and insulting sports team, colleges, universities, high schools and other racist institutions for over four decades. NCARSM asks that the Sayre Area School District School Board remove the name ‘Redskins’ from everything associated with your school immediately,” the letter addressed to school board President Pete Quattrini said.
The letter from NCARSM pointed to the recent decision by the NFL team in Washington to remove the term Redskins from the organization following a 40-year effort.
“We are asking the Sayre Area School District Board of Education to remove the racist name from your school for all of the same reasons,” the letter continues. “The name Redskins is RACIST. The genesis of the name is associated with the rape and murder of Native American children, women and men. There is no place in our society for this name. There is no Honor in Racism!”
The national group ended the letter by threatening to file federal and state complaints as well as taking the fight to state officials.
“The NCARSM is asking that you remove ‘Redskins’ no later than September 1, 2020 or we will file complaints under applicable federal and state laws as well as notifying the appropriate State of Pennsylvania officials,” the letter stated.
At Monday’s board meeting, Firestine asked Quattrini if he had a response to the letter from NCARSM.
“Right now, I’m not prepared to respond to that,” the school board president said.
Back in July, Quattrini responded to the controversy by saying the district was happy to see people expressing their opinions, but school officials were focused on the upcoming school year and keeping the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As a school district, we appreciate these conversations and the viewpoints that have been expressed. However, our attention at this time, is on getting our students and staff back to school in August,” Quattrini said in a statement on July 15. “We must do so while protecting everyone’s safety and ensuring we deliver an equitable educational experience to all students.” Quattrini added that although the issue wasn’t set for any agenda in the near future, “We are committed to addressing important issues of equity and inclusivity to ensure we provide a safe and welcoming educational environment for the students and families we serve.”
Anne O’Connell-Umbrecht, a 1969 Sayre graduate, acknowledged how difficult making such a radical change must be for the school board. However, she said the district was making a name for itself even outside of the Philadelphia area, where she now lives, given that it is one of two districts in Pennsylvania still using the Redskin mascot.
“I don’t think that that’s the reputation that this wonderful community really wants to have going forward. It’s going to be very difficult for young people, especially young graduates of the school district to hold their heads proudly given the circumstances,” she said.
Firestine said the change can start simply by taking down its Redskin social media images and no longer using the hashtag #RedskinPride.
“This is not something we will allow to be swept under the rug,” she warned, “and until it is decided to make the change, we will not be going away.”
