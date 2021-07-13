The Towanda Fire Department is pictured providing pumping detail at a William Street home in the borough Monday night while in Athens Borough, South Street resident Adam Morgan caught a shot of lightning coming down toward Greens Landing. Flooding and power outages followed heavy rains and wind that initially came with a Tornado warning that went out around 7:30 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning continued through 10:30 p.m. More than 2,000 Penelec customers in Bradford County were left without power, with around 500 power outages remaining around 11 p.m. Most of the lingering power outages were in Towanda Borough and Towanda Township, Franklin Township, and Wysox Township. The Bradford County Department of Public Safety reported via the National Weather Service that Route 220 near Ulster had collapsed. Flooding was also reported on roads in Sheshequin Township and in northern Bradford County after as much as 3 inches of rain combined with wet soils.
