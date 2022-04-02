As part of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Pennsylvania’s allocation from the Weatherization Assistance Program is getting a boost in funding.
A program of the federal Department of Energy, the Weatherization Assistance Program is meant to help low income Americans reduce their energy costs by improving the infrastructure of their homes to make them more energy efficient.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocated $3.1 billion in new funding to the program, of which $186 million was awarded to Pennsylvania.
Last year’s allotment to Pennsylvania was $18 million.
Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey (D-Pa.) expressed his approval of the funding increase.
“This is a commonsense program that makes homes safer, healthier and more energy efficient — all while slashing families’ energy bills,” said Casey.
According to the Department of Energy, low-income homes spend almost 14% of their total annual income on energy costs, compared to just 3% for other households.
