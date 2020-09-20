Bradford County has had 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported since last week, as of noon on Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county has a reported total of 110 positive COVID-19 cases since March.
The largest rise in reported positive COVID-19 tests this week came on Monday, Sept. 14 when six new cases confirmed cases were listed.
No new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Bradford County since spring and no confirmed cases have been reported in staff or patients in local nursing facilities for three weeks.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health states that the Commonwealth’s statewide total of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 145,335.
Governor Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine continue to urge Pennsylvania residents to wear masks and maintain six feet of social distance while in public.
