Bradford County saw another positive COVID-19 case with Tuesday’s reporting from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, bringing the total to nine new confirmed cases over the past week.
Following some adjustments in the data, the county had held steady with 52 confirmed cases from July 7 to July 15, when the total increased to 54. On Monday, the county saw six additional confirmed cases.
The Department of Health has reported 68 total COVID-19 cases to date, which includes seven probable cases, along with three deaths and nearly 4,500 negative tests.
Tuesday’s additional confirmed case did not fluctuate the numbers of cases associated with the county’s nursing homes and personal care facilities, which saw a second unnamed facility and two additional employees affected. For several weeks, one facility, a resident, and an employee had been reported as being affected by COVID-19. Additional facility data that was updated Tuesday showed that at least the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Personal Care Home and Bradford County Manor have not had any cases.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported more than 1,000 additional COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.